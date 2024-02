Greenlaw (Achilles) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Greelnaw was injured while running back onto the field from the sideline early in the second quarter. He was diagnosed with an Achilles injury, so the fact that he's been ruled out doesn't come as much of a surprise. Oren Burks and Dee Winters will be asked to step up in Greenlaw's absence.