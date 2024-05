Greenlaw (Achilles) no longer requires a walking boot, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Greenlaw made a public appearance at an event in San Jose and discussed his recovery from Achilles surgery. He has previously said he hopes to be ready for Week 1, and his ability to walk without a boot is a small step in that direction. Greenlaw's level of participation at the start of training camp will be more telling regarding his availability come the regular season.