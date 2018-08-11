Celek will take over as the 49ers' primary tight end following the announcement that George Kittle (shoulder) will miss the remainder of the preseason.

Kittle suffered a separated shoulder in Thursday's preseason opener, but head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect the injury to affect the tight end's status for the start of the regular season. Celek will take over as starter for the rest of the preseason, and he will assume a backup role Week 1 if Kittle returns on schedule. The 28-year-old scored a career high four touchdowns while splitting starting duties with his rookie counterpart last year, and he should still garner some red-zone looks in an offensive system that utilizes two tight ends regularly.