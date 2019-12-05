Play

49ers' George Kittle: Another limited practice

Kittle (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The cap on Kittle's practice reps has continued this week, but there doesn't appear to be much worry about his availability for Week 14. Look for his status to clear up upon the release of Friday's injury report.

