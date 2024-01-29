Jennings (head) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Jennings exited the contest to be evaluated for a head injury but was cleared shortly thereafter. He'll return to his role as the 49ers' primary slot receiver.
