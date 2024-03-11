The Niners gave Jennings a second-round restricted free agent tender Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This gives the Niners the right to match any offer Jennings receives from another team, with a second-round pick coming back in return if they decline. No team is going to give up a pick that early for the right to hand Jennings a considerable contract, meaning a trade is now the only way he'd end up on a new team for 2024. While he hasn't seen many targets as the No. 3 receiver in a loaded offense, Jennings had Super Bowl MVP hype at one point in the big game when it looked like the Niners might win and he had a passing TD and a receiving score. Fantasy relevance in 2024 seems unlikely if fellow wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel both are on the team and healthy.