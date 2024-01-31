Jennings (head) caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 34-31 NFC Championship Game win over the Lions.

Jennings had to leave the contest briefly to be examined for a concussion, but he was eventually cleared to return and finished with 22 snaps on offense. The physical wideout even got into an altercation with a Detroit defensive back at one point, but he appears to have escaped the game no worse for wear. Jennings left most of the playmaking to his superstar teammates Sunday, resulting in a forgettable fantasy day when compared to the 5-61-0 fantasy line he netted in the divisional-round win over the Packers while helping to replace the injured Deebo Samuel. With the 49ers' core at full strength heading into Super Bowl Sunday, Jennings should find himself with another light target count in the final game of the 2023 season.