Jennings is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a head injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jennings exited the game in the second quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion. Ray-Ray McCloud will be asked to step up if he is unable to return. Jennings was not targeted prior to his exit.
More News
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Elevated role after Samuel exit•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Healthy heading into playoffs•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Won't return in Week 18•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Draws questionable tag•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Stays limited Thursday•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Back as limited participant•