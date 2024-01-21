Watch Now:

Jennings brought in five of six targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers on Saturday night.

Jennings, who'd missed the last three regular-season games due to a concussion, ended up as the surprise leader in receptions on the night for the 49ers. Naturally, Deebo Samuel's exit from the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury played a significant role in Jennings' unexpected production, but the fourth-year pro could certainly continue to see expanded opportunity in an NFC Championship Game matchup against either the Buccaneers or Lions on Sunday, Jan. 28 if Samuel remains sidelined.

