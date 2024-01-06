The 49ers downgraded Jennings (concussion) to out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Jennings showed some progress in his quest through the concussion protocol this week, logging three consecutive limited sessions before the 49ers gave him a questionable tag for Week 18. Saturday's development indicates that he wasn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist and thus will miss his third game in a row. With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk candidates to see limited work Sunday, the likes of Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs, questionable), Chris Conley and Ronnie Bell may end up on the receiving end of many of Sam Darnold's passes.