Kinlaw participated in team drills during the 49ers' practice Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kinlaw practiced again for the first time since undergoing season-ending surgery in late October to repair an injured ACL. The 2020 first-round pick totaled a modest eight tackles through the first four games of the 2021 campaign, but, after Maurice Hurst suffered what should be a season-ending biceps injury Friday, he still figures to reprise a prominent role at defensive tackle heading into this regular season.