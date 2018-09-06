49ers' Jimmie Ward: Practices in full Thursday
Ward (quad) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After being limited in practice to begin the week, Ward was encouragingly able to participate fully on Thursday. Expected to play a rotational role in San Francisco's secondary this season, Ward is trending towards suiting up for Sunday's season-opener against the Vikings.
