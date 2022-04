The 49ers selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

Davis is a bigger body (6-foot-1, 302 pounds) which can eat up blocks in the middle, but he actually was a three-star linebacker recruit and started his first two seasons at linebacker with UCF before transitioning to the defensive line. An ACL injury ended his redshirt senior season early, but Davis is expected to be healthy in time for the 2022 campaign.