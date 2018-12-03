49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Makes four catches in loss
Bourne caught four of six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.
Getting his second start in a row, Bourne made good on the opportunity this week, hauling in at least four catches for just the fourth time this season and registering his second highest yardage total of the year. Should the Eastern Washington product draw another start though, it would be tough to count on him as it is doubtful Nick Mullens throws for 400 yards again, and Bourne is still low in the pecking order when it comes to targets. If Pierre Garcon (knee) or Marquise Goodwin (personal) return for Week 14's home matchup with Denver, then the 23-year-old would likely be relegated to fill-in duties.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Making another start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Quiet in spot start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Ready for another fill-in start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Healthy for Week 12•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Appears limited at practice•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Gains 33 yards on four catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...