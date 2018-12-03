Bourne caught four of six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Getting his second start in a row, Bourne made good on the opportunity this week, hauling in at least four catches for just the fourth time this season and registering his second highest yardage total of the year. Should the Eastern Washington product draw another start though, it would be tough to count on him as it is doubtful Nick Mullens throws for 400 yards again, and Bourne is still low in the pecking order when it comes to targets. If Pierre Garcon (knee) or Marquise Goodwin (personal) return for Week 14's home matchup with Denver, then the 23-year-old would likely be relegated to fill-in duties.