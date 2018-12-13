49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Added to injury report
Goodwin was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Both Goodwin and fellow starting wideout Austin Pettis (foot) were unlisted on the 49ers' initial Week 15 injury report Wednesday before appearing on Thursday's version as limited participants. That seemingly points to both players receiving some maintenance Thursday, but the team's final injury report Friday will offer clarity on whether Goodwin or Pettis is truly in any danger of siting out Sunday against the Seahawks. After missing the previous two games due to a personal matter, Goodwin returned to action last weekend against Denver in a restricted capacity, playing just 24 of the 49ers' 72 offensive snaps (33 percent) and finishing with two receptions for 20 yards. Assuming his calf injury proves to be a non-issue, Goodwin should see a heightened workload versus Seattle.
