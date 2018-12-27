Goodwin (Achilles/calf) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Two of the three DNPs on Thursday have already been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Rams -- Matt Breida (ankle) and Dante Pettis (knee) -- and Goodwin may join them with another absence Friday. If that comes to pass, the 49ers' receiving corps will be left in the hands of Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Richie James and Steven Dunbar.

