Goodwin (calf/Achilles) will be held out of practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Prior to both of the 49ers' past two games, Goodwin tended to a calf injury but suited up anyway, combining for four receptions (on nine targets) for 36 yards. During the most-recent outing, he suffered what was termed an Achilles issue near its conclusion, but coach Kyle Shanahan later called it a bruised calf, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Whatever the nature of the concern, Shanahan said Goodwin's practice reps will be kept in check this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories