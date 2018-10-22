49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Produces little in loss to Rams
Goodwin caught two of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Just a week removed from exploding for 126 yards and a pair of scores versus the Packers, Goodwin hardly made an impact in this one. He did finish second on the team in targets, but his grabs went for seven and 17 yards as he received plenty of attention from the defense. Goodwin's fantasy value should be rather volatile with C.J. Beathard under center and he'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Scores twice versus Packers•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Cleared for full practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Could sit out Week 6•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Inactive as expected Week 5•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Headed for game-time decision•
