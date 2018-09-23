49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to action Sunday
Goodwin (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City.
Goodwin progressed from a non-participant during Week 2 prep to logging limited sessions this week, but his availability seemingly came down to his ability to get through a pregame workout without complications. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of workload he can handle after spending two weeks in recovery mode from a "deep" thigh bruise. When healthy, Goodwin is the field-stretching pass catcher for Jimmy Garoppolo, which could yield fruit against the Chiefs' league-worst pass defense.
