Goodwin (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City.

Goodwin progressed from a non-participant during Week 2 prep to logging limited sessions this week, but his availability seemingly came down to his ability to get through a pregame workout without complications. Still, it remains to be seen what kind of workload he can handle after spending two weeks in recovery mode from a "deep" thigh bruise. When healthy, Goodwin is the field-stretching pass catcher for Jimmy Garoppolo, which could yield fruit against the Chiefs' league-worst pass defense.

