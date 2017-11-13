Goodwin turned his only catch into an 83-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

Goodwin provided one of the highlights of the day when he raced past the secondary to snag a deep ball from C.J. Beathard in the second quarter. He was only targeted one other time in the game, but the big play was enough to secure a solid fantasy performance nonetheless. Despite his reliance on big plays, Goodwin has at least 68 receiving yards in four of his last six games and has already broken his previous career high for receiving yards in a season. The impending switch to Jimmy Garoppolo under center could provide another boost to Goodwin's value, making him a player to watch after the team returns from its upcoming bye week.