49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Scores long touchdown versus Giants
Goodwin turned his only catch into an 83-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for 18 yards.
Goodwin provided one of the highlights of the day when he raced past the secondary to snag a deep ball from C.J. Beathard in the second quarter. He was only targeted one other time in the game, but the big play was enough to secure a solid fantasy performance nonetheless. Despite his reliance on big plays, Goodwin has at least 68 receiving yards in four of his last six games and has already broken his previous career high for receiving yards in a season. The impending switch to Jimmy Garoppolo under center could provide another boost to Goodwin's value, making him a player to watch after the team returns from its upcoming bye week.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...