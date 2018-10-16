Goodwin caught four of five targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Goodwin did damage from distance, scoring from 67 and 30 yards on his two touchdowns Monday. The shifty wideout comfortably led San Fransisco in receiving yards, which came after he mustered just 54 yards through his first three games. With firepower lacking in the 49ers passing attack, Goodwin will aim to keep the big plays coming, although a matchup versus the Rams on Sunday should temper expectations.