49ers' Matt Breida: All cleared for Monday

Breida (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

As expected, Breida is fully healthy heading into Monday's pivotal divisional matchup against the Seahawks. While Tevin Coleman is expected to receive his usual workload, both Breida and Coleman could see even better running lanes as left tackle Joe Staley (leg), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) are all expected to play.