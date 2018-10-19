Breida (shoulder/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida has proven to be a fast healer this season, playing at a high level while nursing a variety of injuries. The bigger concern is a Week 7 matchup that could force San Francisco to abandon its rushing attack late in the game. The Rams have surrendered 4.7 yards per carry to opposing running backs, but touchdowns (three) and volume (18.8 carries per game) have been hard to come by. It remains to be seen if Raheem Mostert or Alfred Morris will serve as Breida's complement.