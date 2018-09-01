Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (shoulder) has been medically cleared, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers held a team workout Saturday, after which Shanahan relayed the news. With his separated shoulder healed, Breida may enter the season as the No. 1 running back due to a development from the same session. Jerick McKinnon suffered a non-contact knee injury, and while an MRI will determine its nature, there's worry that he suffered a torn ACL. If such a diagnosis is confirmed, Breida and Alfred Morris would be the prime candidates to lead the backfield this season. As an undrafted rookie in 2017, Breida reeled off 105 carries for 465 yards (4.4 per), 21 receptions (on 36 targets) for 180 yards and three total touchdowns.

