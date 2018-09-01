49ers' Matt Breida: Gains medical clearance
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (shoulder) has been medically cleared, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers held a team workout Saturday, after which Shanahan relayed the news. With his separated shoulder healed, Breida may enter the season as the No. 1 running back due to a development from the same session. Jerick McKinnon suffered a non-contact knee injury, and while an MRI will determine its nature, there's worry that he suffered a torn ACL. If such a diagnosis is confirmed, Breida and Alfred Morris would be the prime candidates to lead the backfield this season. As an undrafted rookie in 2017, Breida reeled off 105 carries for 465 yards (4.4 per), 21 receptions (on 36 targets) for 180 yards and three total touchdowns.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Increases conditioning work•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Working on conditioning•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Won't be available until Week 1•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Likely to miss next exhibition•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.