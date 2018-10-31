Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Until the 49ers actually opt to give Breida a respite, he should be available on gamedays. In Week 8 against the Cardinals, he led the backfield with 31 (of 66) offensive snaps, earning 16 carries for 42 yards. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert (12) and Alfred Morris (11) combined for eight rushes for 46 yards.