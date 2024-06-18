You'll often hear in Best Ball content this year that Round 2 is very flat. This means you could make a serious case for every player in this round to be the top player currently being drafted in Round 2.

I do generally agree with this sentiment and while I lean some players over others, I do see the case for mixing your exposure in Round 2. But there are a couple of players that I will not get as much exposure to in Round 2, and one is Saints WR Chris Olave.

I have consistently bummed Olave down my rankings and now have him slotted No. 24 on my updated rankings on SportsLine at the very end of Round 2. Olave's current ADP on Underdog Fantasy is 16.6, so I have him ranked eight spots lower than the consensus. Since his ranking is so early in the draft, that is a pretty big stand.

Like all players in Round 2, there is no denying Olave's talent and skillset. He's cleared well over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons but only has four and five receiving touchdowns, respectively.

Last season, he was WR24 overall and WR24 in fantasy points per game. Yet, he's being drafted as WR11, per Underdog Fantasy ADP.

The change of Klint Kubiak as the Saints' new offensive coordinator deserves optimism, but I still think the offense is fragile with Derek Carr at QB. I would rather take the massive discount and draft Olave's counterpart, WR Rashid Shaheed, with an ADP of 105.7.

I also would much rather draft most of the receivers ahead of Olave going in Round 2. I love the floor and ceiling combination much more for receivers such as Drake London, Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk, Nico Collins and Deebo Samuel, to name a few. For all these reasons, I have Olave ranked much lower than consensus.

See the rest of 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.