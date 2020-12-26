Moore (knee) is listed as active heading into Saturday's game against Arizona.
Moore remains without a game absence on the 2020 season by virtue of this update, and he's expected to continue in a starting role as free safety Jimmie Ward sits Week 16 due to a concussion. With 46 career appearances to his name, Moore remains in search of his first NFL interception.
