Taylor (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor has been banged up throughout much of November and December, but he'll finish his rookie season having missed just one game. He's been efficient in catching 41 of 58 targets (70.7 percent), albeit for just 9.8 yards per reception with a pair of touchdown. Taylor has landed between three and six targets in each of Jimmy Garoppolo's four starts.