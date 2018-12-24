49ers' Trent Taylor: Gets some extra run due to injuries
Taylor caught one pass (two targets) for 23 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bears.
Taylor didn't put up impressive numbers, but he did see the field more in the second half after Dante Pettis (knee) went down to injury. The latter is not expected to play in the season finale against the Rams, and Marquise Goodwin's (Achilles) status is murky as well. If both receivers end up sitting out, Taylor figures to enter the wideout rotation and occupy one of the top three spots alongside Kendrick Bourne. The 49ers could also bring in some additional wideouts, as the team would only have three active receivers if Pettis and Goodwin are out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16