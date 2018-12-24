Taylor caught one pass (two targets) for 23 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Bears.

Taylor didn't put up impressive numbers, but he did see the field more in the second half after Dante Pettis (knee) went down to injury. The latter is not expected to play in the season finale against the Rams, and Marquise Goodwin's (Achilles) status is murky as well. If both receivers end up sitting out, Taylor figures to enter the wideout rotation and occupy one of the top three spots alongside Kendrick Bourne. The 49ers could also bring in some additional wideouts, as the team would only have three active receivers if Pettis and Goodwin are out.