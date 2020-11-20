Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams resided on the inactive list for the same reason in early November, sitting out two days upon being considered a close contact to teammate Kendrick Bourne, who logged a positive COVID-19 test Nov. 4. San Francisco benefits from the team currently being on bye, providing opportunity for the star offensive tackle to return in time for a Week 12 road trip to take on the Rams.