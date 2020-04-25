49ers' Trent Williams: Traded to San Francisco
Williams (head) was traded to the 49ers from Washington on Saturday for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 Draft and a third-round pick next season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
The Williams saga is finally over. After a grueling public relations battle with the Redskins' front office over the past 12 months, the former Pro Bowl left tackle will find a new home in San Francisco. The 31-year-old had a growth removed from his head during the lead-in to the 2019 season, ultimately opting to sit out the entire campaign in what essentially amounted to a contract-related holdout. With 13-year starter Joe Staley reportedly still contemplating retirement, the Williams acquisition would go a long way toward finding an immediate replacement.
