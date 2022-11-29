Davis-Price, who has been a healthy inactive for the 49ers' last three games, could serve as the No. 2 running back behind Christian McCaffrey (knee) in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The last time Davis-Price saw action was in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, when McCaffrey was on a limited snap count in his San Francisco debut. Davis-Price served as McCaffrey's main backup for that contest, as Jeff Wilson was sent out to Miami in a trade a few days earlier and Elijah Mitchell was still on injured reserve. Mitchell returned to action following the Niners' Week 9 bye and served as McCaffrey's main understudy the past three games, though the former is now set to go back on IR after suffering an MCL sprain to his left knee in this past Sunday's win over the Saints. Meanwhile, McCaffrey was able to finish the game while battling knee irritation, temporarily clouding the star back's status for the 49ers' Week 13 game against the Dolphins. Even if McCaffrey ends up being able to play through the knee issue, the 49ers could look to manage his workload by incorporating Davis-Price, who has logged 16 carries for 37 yards and has yet to record a reception across three appearances. Jordan Mason has dressed ahead of Davis-Price the last three weeks and even picked up five carries this past Sunday, but Mason has mostly been active due to his status as a core special-teams contributor and may not be ahead of Davis-Price in the pecking order for snaps out of the backfield.