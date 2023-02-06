Green announced his retirement via Instagram on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Green was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011 and spent 10 seasons with Cincinnati before joining the Cardinals. In his first campaign with Arizona (2021), he finished with 54 receptions on 92 targets for 848 yards and three scores, his best season since 2017. However, he struggled to make much of an impact in 2022 and has decided to hang up the cleats with Arizona's future unclear due to Kliff Kingsbury's firing and Kyler Murray's ACL rehab. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro, finishes his 12-year career with 727 receptions, 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.