Green (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After an illness kept him out of Wednesday's walkthrough, Green was back on the practice field in some capacity one day later. His activity level won't be known until the Cardinals post their second injury report of Week 17, but even if he begins to put himself on a path to play Sunday in Atlanta, his overall output (19-128-1 line on 40 targets in 13 games) and inconsistent snap share don't make him an appealing option for fantasy purposes.