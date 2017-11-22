The Cardinals signed Russell to their practice squad Wednesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Russell, who went undrafted out of Toledo in 2015, spent last season on the Bengals' practice squad, but is still awaiting his NFL debut. He'll assume the spot on the Cardinals' practice squad that had previously belonged to fellow wideout Carlton Agudosi, who was promoted to Arizona's 53-man roster Tuesday.