Amba Etta-Tawo: Rejoins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Etta-Tawo to their practice squad Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Etta-Tawo, an undrafted second-year wideout, ended the 2017 season on New York's practice squad. He'll compete for a special teams or deep depth role with the G-Men.
