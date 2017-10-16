Play

Amos returned an interception for a touchdown while adding eight tackles in the Bears win over the Ravens.

In a game that featured a number of big plays, Amos' 90-yard return of a Joe Flacco pass was the highlight of the day for the Chicago defense. With Quintin Demps (arm) on injured reserve, Amos has posted eight tackles in three-straight games and has quickly become a strong IDP option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories