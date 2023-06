Amos signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Jets Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Amos had a career-best 102 total tackles last season to go along with one sack, one interception and five pass deflections in 17 games. He has been durable in his eight-year NFL career and hasn't missed a regular season game since 2017. His addition bolsters a Jets' secondary corps featuring safeties Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead and cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.