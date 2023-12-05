Amos signed a contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Amos was waived by the Jets on Saturday and was able to clear waivers, making him a free agent. The veteran saw his role shrink in New York as the season went along and paved the way for his departure. Amos should help provide some depth and stability at safety for Houston, who has dealt with multiple injuries at the position this season, including having M.J. Stewart (shoulder) and Eric Murray (knee) on injured reserve for the time being.