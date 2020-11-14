The Bears have listed Robinson (knee) as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Vikings.

Robinson practiced in limited fashion for the third consecutive day Saturday and is looking like a true game-time decision. It should be noted the Bears have a Week 11 bye, so they could opt to err on the side of caution with their star receiver so he can have an extra week to recover. If he does ultimately sit the contest out, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller would be the team's primary pass catchers, while Riley Ridley and Dwayne Harris could also see some extra work.