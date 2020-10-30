Robinson missed another practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

It wouldn't be totally unheard of for a player to pass through the concussion protocol and play in a game without logging any practice time, but Robinson faces the added challenge of doing it on a short week, having suffered the brain injury during Monday's loss to the Rams. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff will make things more difficult for fantasy managers if the wideout's availability comes down to a game-time decision, and there's also potential for strong winds to impact passing in the Saints-Bears game. On the other hand, Robinson is averaging 77.7 yards and 10 targets per week, so there's still plenty of upside even in suboptimal circumstances. If he ends up missing the game, Javon Wims would be the most likely fill-in starter, while a slew of players could see added targets.