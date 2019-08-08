Bears' Anthony Miller: Among starters on depth chart
Miller is listed as one of three starting wide receivers on the Bears' first unofficial depth chart of training camp.
Miller's one year of experience in coach Matt Nagy's offense gives him a leg up on the competition, which includes Javon Wims and Marvin Hall. Working alongside Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, Miller will attempt to improve upon rookie marks of 12.8 YPC, 7.8 YPT and a 61.1 percent catch rate on 54 targets. Assuming the shoulder injury that plagued him in 2018 is in the rearview mirror, Miller will have a great opportunity to do just that as his rapport with Mitchell Trubisky continues to improve.
