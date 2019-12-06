Miller secured three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Miller couldn't come close to his spectacular Thanskgiving performance versus the Lions, but unlike that contest, he was able to get into the end zone. Miller's 14-yard scoring grab in the third quarter held particular significance for the second-year wideout, as it was his first of the campaign after he scored seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2018. Miller will look to replicate the feat when the Bears and Packers meet in a key Week 15 NFC North battle a week from Sunday.