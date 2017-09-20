Bears' Benny Cunningham: Limited Wednesday
Cunningham (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
The session marks Cunningham's first since suffering a left high-ankle sprain in the regular-season opener. Because such injuries are typically accompanied by a multi-week absence, he may have been testing the waters Wednesday. If he proves healthy enough to suit up Sunday against the Steelers, he may be hard-pressed to wrest pass-catching duties from rookie Tarik Cohen, though first- and second-down work could be available due to the shoulder injury plaguing starting RB Jordan Howard at the moment.
