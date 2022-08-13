Mooney caught one pass for 26 yards in Saturday's preseason win against Kansas City.
Mooney's lone target came in the Bears' second series while Justin Fields was still in the game and represented the team's longest reception of the day. He should be the Bears' top wide receiver this season.
