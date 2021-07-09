Mooney looked "more polished and explosive" throughout OTAs and June minicamp, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

A fifth-round pick last spring, Mooney handled 98 targets and 73 percent snap share as a rookie, operating as Chicago's No. 2 receiver from Week 2 onward. He did miss the team's lone playoff game with an ankle injury, but there's been no indication it affected his offseason routine, and Mooney should retain the No. 2 spot after the Bears added only Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to their WR room in the offseason. A breakout would require QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields to play better than last year's duo of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, especially when it comes to downfield passing. Mooney ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2020 Combine, and he ranked 14th in the league last season with 24 targets at 20-plus yards downfield (though he caught only four, T-61st). Mooney still figures to be the main deep threat in Chicago, even if Goodwin/Byrd poach a few of those targets.