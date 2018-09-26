Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Practices in full
Houston-Carson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Houston-Carson sat out Sunday's game against the Cardinals after logging limited participation in practice all week, but appears healthy to begin Week 4 of the regular season. Having missed three straight games while recovering from a broken arm, Houston-Carson will attempt to suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday and provide Chicago with much needed depth at the safety position.
More News
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Sidelined with broken arm•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Plays 17 defensive snaps in 2017•
-
Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Will play Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times