Houston-Carson (illness) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Houston-Carson missed the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Jets after coming down with an illness that prevented him from travelling to the team. He's split his snaps on defense and special teams and has registered 17 tackles over his last four games.
