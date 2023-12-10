Houston-Carson (illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Houston-Carson practiced all week, but an illness prevented him from traveling with the Texans to New York, and he'll consequently miss Sunday's contest. The veteran safety played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps between Week 10 and Week 12 while filling in for Jimmie Ward, but Houston-Carson logged all but three of his snaps on special teams last week against Denver with Ward back in action.