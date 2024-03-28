Houston-Carson recorded 41 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery over 13 regular-season games in 2023.

Houston-Carson started the season in Baltimore then finished up in Houston, where he played a career-high 447 snaps on defense. Injuries on the back end led to Houston-Carson playing a big role for the Texans, including two pivotal plays in a Week 10 win over the Bengals. He entered unrestricted free agency during the offseason.